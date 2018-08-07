Teen dies as result of crash

EATON —A crash which occurred on Monday, July 30, has turned deadly. An 18-year-old Eaton resident died Thursday, Aug. 2, from injuries sustained in the incident last week, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 at Washington Jackson Road. One driver, identified as Michael J. Wallace, later died.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. on July 30, deputies and Eaton Fire & EMS responded to the crash. Two vehicles were involved. The investigation found that Wallace, according to Simpson, was traveling west on Washington Jackson Road in a 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier. He stopped for the stop sign at U.S. 35, and then pulled into the path of a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, traveling west on U.S. 35, driven by Lori Johnson of New Paris.

Wallace was transported to the helipad at Preble ER and was then transferred by MedFlight to Kettering Hospital, where he died on Aug. 2, according to Simpson.

Johnson was treated at the scene and released.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to Simpson.

