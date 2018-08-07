Chamber Chatter

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce has had a busy summer of events and activities for both chamber members and the public.

Up next, will be the annual Chamber Classic Golf Outing on Friday, Aug. 17, and this month’s Breakfast Briefing on Aug. 21.

The 2018 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 17, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships. Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration information can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com. Premier sponsor is Reid Health’s Eaton Family Care Reid Urgent Care of Eaton. Additional sponsorships remain available, including a new “Ball Sponsor” which will include the sponsor’s logo on balls given to all golfers. Contact the chamber office 937-456-4949 for additional information.

August Breakfast Briefing

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, representatives from chamber partner LegalShield will present a workshop on how to combat Identity theft in your business after recent large-scale cybersecurity breaches. The session will be held from 7:45-9:30 a.m. in the Preble County Development Partnership Assembly Room, 119 S. Barron St., Eaton. This workshop wil focus on how can large scale, 3rd party data breaches affect a business and its employees, how would a potential felony arrest warrant for drug trafficking impact an owner and their business, and what the real risks to an owner and their business and the resulting legal problems are.

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is excited to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event, but seating is limited to 30 attendees. Those interested should RSVP as soon as possible online at www.preblecountyohio.com or call the Preble County Chamber office at 937-456-4949. This workshop is free to Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members.

Events & updates from the Preble County Chamber of Commerce