News briefs

Road closure

Beginning Monday, Aug. 6, Duffield Road is closed between Hawley Mills and Shurley Roads for a full bridge replacement. The closure will specifically be between Box #7812 and Box #8088 and will be for approximately 3 weeks. It will be closed to all traffic. For additional information, call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 967-456-4600.

TVS school hours

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is now open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 20. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 6. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, Social Security number, two proofs of residency and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 6. Schedule changes may be made through Friday, Aug. 10.

Chamber Classic Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 17, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships. Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration information can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com, by emailing chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com or calling 937-456-4949.

Pork Festival Parade applications available

Entries are being accepted for the 2018 Annual Preble County Pork Festival Parade in Eaton, Ohio. The parade commences at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Parade applications are available on the website at https://www.porkfestival.org/parade. Scroll down to the application. One application is for Bands the other is the General Application. Applications are submitted directly from the website. If in need of a paper application, contact Karen Hake at parade@porkfestival.org or call 937-336-4116. Deadline for entry is extended to Sept. 1.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.