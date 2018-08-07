Menus to play PCHS

EATON — The Menus are coming to the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.

Presale tickets to the public are available for purchase through Aug. 22, at $25 each, no ticket limit. Tickets at the gate, day of the event are $30 per ticket. Lawn seating only, first come first serve basis. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Will-call tickets can will be available for pick up at the Sayler-Swartsel House, Aug. 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 12, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Will-all also available day of the show after 5 P.M. at gates.

Email themenusconcert@gmail.com for additional information.