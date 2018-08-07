Senior edition

EATON: SCP provides a one-time annual benefit to your electric bill, and/or for the purchase of fans and air conditioners. Visit your Community Action Partnership in person to apply for SCP or call The Preble County Council on Aging with any questions. The SCP program began July 1.

Therapist on Call: Stop in and here what great tips the Vancrest Physical Therapist has to share with us this month, on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

Art Lab: Join us Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for our next art project, Growing Heart canvas painting. The fourth Wednesday of every month Caitlin from the Preble County Visual Art Center comes to the senior center to teach us simple and fun art techniques. Pre-registration highly recommended. Cost is $12.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance: The Thursday Night Dance is held from 5-8 p.m. at The Grange at 501 Nation Avenue, Eaton. The Silvertones, a local band from Camden, provide an enjoyable evening of classic rock & roll and country music for your listening and dancing pleasure. The dance features delicious food, with a $1 menu, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes. Admission is $3 per individual/$5 per couple. Join us for a fun evening! Thanks to this month’s sponsors, Maple Gardens and Greenbriar.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your Grand-parenting? Join us on either of these Friday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m.

Life Topic: The Health Benefits of Wine: Bella Care Hospice will be here Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m., talking with us about the health benefits of wine. Samples provided.

Aullwood Nature Center: A guided half mile walking tour on a paved trail, followed by a scenic walk in the Nature Sanctuary. Quilt designs and wall hangings are on display inside. Lunch will be on your own at Marion’s Pizza, followed by dessert at Esther Price candies. This trip is on Tuesday, October 2, $25 for members, $35 non-members. Call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947.

Cruise to Ireland, Iceland, & Scotland: On May 6-16, 2019, we will be travelling to Dublin, Ireland, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Reykjavik, Iceland, Akureyri, Iceland, and Lerwick Scotland with so much to see and do with Celebrity Cruises. Call today to book your trip!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.