Renaissance Club challenges NTLSD

NEW PARIS — National Trail Local School District hopes to fully become a Renaissance School in the upcoming academic year.

During an NT Board of Education meeting on Monday, Aug. 6, Sindi Hoke and members of the Renaissance Club came before board to present on a recent trip.

Instead of knights and armor, this Renaissance Club is focused on “renewing school climate and culture for the 21st century.”

According to Jostens, “For over 25 years, Jostens Renaissance Education has helped schools across North America renew their climate and culture. This contributes to increased attendance and graduation rates, improved academic performance and behavior, higher teacher retention rates, and a boost in overall school spirit.

“Jostens Renaissance® is honored to work with an amazing network of educators and students on renewing climate and culture — and ultimately in helping students get across the stage on graduation day. With unparalleled resources, a library of best practices, and a vibrant community of educators, schools across the world are driving tangible results through the Renaissance formula.”

According to National Trail Local School District’s course summary, “Renaissance inspires the acceptance and excitement for academics that’s traditionally reserved for athletics. Renaissance Club aims to increase student performance and teacher enthusiasm, and to raise the level of community participation in schools. All students and teachers are encouraged to participate in Renaissance to help improve academic performance.

“Students benefit from the program because it raises the profile of academics and makes it cool to do well in school. Teachers often cite Renaissance as the source of renewed enthusiasm about their profession. Renaissance also encourages the involvement of parents and local businesses.

“In fact, many of the awards given to students to recognize their academic achievements come from local businesses, including discounts on goods and services.”

The students presented the board information on what they learned during conference. Following, Hoke presented a challenge to the board and all staff members.

“There are some people that fall through the cracks and that we don’t know personally. This doesn’t have to happen in the next month, but in the next year we want everyone to have a personal connection to one, two, or three teachers or staff members,” Hoke said.

“Nobody will leave this building without having a personal connection. This will help us with our attendance, because if they have a personal connection to someone they are going to want to be here. We challenge you to have a personal connection with the staff, to get to know us and as many people as you can. We are challenging you guys and our staff to get to know the community.”

In other news, Technology and School Safety Director John Toschlog presented information on the boot system NTLSD is working on getting installed into the district.

“The boot system — the Lockdown Company — I have been in contact with them. As a top 10 school, they assure us that we are still on the list to get the install started. They could not give me a hard start date, but they said it was due to not being able to get a hold of the foreman. I do expect to hear back from her tomorrow and I will pass on that information,” Toschlog said.

He was asked by a board member if they are getting the “run around” from the company.

Toschlog responded, “I think there was more involved in them coming into Ohio then they originally thought. I think they brushed through a few items that took more time then they originally intended. I don’t think they are taking too long, everything is in place. They assured me that we are a priority to get started.”

Superintendent Bob Fischer added, Twin Valley Community Local School District is also facing the same issue in getting the safety element installed.

National Trail Local School District Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the NT District Office.

