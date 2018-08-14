PC seniors building momentum during National Senior Center Month

EATON — Today’s senior centers are a vibrant, action-packed combination of transportation, meals on wheels, and fun activities and trips. During National Senior Center Month, Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) is celebrating these shared experiences that build momentum in the lives of everyone around them.

From international and local trips to bingo and dances to technology classes, PCCOA is a community nexus where seniors find friendship, meaning, and purpose. To share the power of these connections, PCCOA has an assortment of fun and practical experiences planned to celebrate National Senior Center Month (September), including Wine and Design on Sept. 5, Safari Junction will be here Sept. 26 with cute exotic animals. In addition, come see the film screening and discussion of ‘Being Mortal’ on Sept. 26, and sign up for the Driver Safety check on Sept. 27, all this and so much more.

“Eleanor Roosevelt said, ‘The purpose of life is to live it,’ and our members are doing that every day,” said Shelley Ratliff, director of PCCOA. “They demand the opportunity to learn new skills, engage new people, and share their wisdom and knowledge. We serve them and this community the best we can with fun and engaging programs, while also providing practical tools and resources to help them stay healthy and independent.”

This year’s national theme, Senior Centers: Building Momentum, emphasizes the personal growth and momentum senior centers bring to their communities, including programming that empowers older adults to learn, give, and connect.

PCCOA also provides In-Home Services, Meals on Wheels, Transportation, Service Navigation, Activities and Trips, and dining at Decade’s Diner. To learn more about PCCOA, call 937-456-4947 or visit www.prebleseniorcenter.org.

Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.

