Child support affects over one million children

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio child support program impacts more children than any other public program in Ohio, except public education. One in three children are affected by our program.

Ohio bases its child support program on the fundamental belief that children deserve financial support. If children truly are our future, then it is imperative that the child support program aid in the healthy development of children, including the emotional and financial support of both parents.

The child support program ensures parents financially support their children when they are living apart. The program provides many important services, which include collecting child support for families, establishing the legal relationship between children and their parents, enforcing court orders and health insurance coverage.

Ohio establishes paternity for more than 56,416 children born to unmarried parents each year. With nearly 941,000 cases, Ohio collects $1.8 billion dollars per year on average. Child support is a growing source of income for single parent families, making up 39 percent of their total income. Employers collect nearly $1.4 Billion in child support payments each year.

Locally, Preble County CSEA has a caseload of 2,617 and collects $6,136,804.00, per year.