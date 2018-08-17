Farm Bureau announces scholarship winners

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Farm Bureau recently announced its annual scholarship winners.

Chyann Kendel, of Eaton, is receiving the Preble County Farm Bureau Scholarship for the amount of $600. Chyann is the daughter of Chuck and Tere Kendel. She is a recent graduate of Twin Valley South High School and plans to attend Wilmington College in the fall to pursue a degree in Food Policy & Agriculture Advocacy and Education. Chyann’s dedication to organizations, academics, and the community has allowed her to discover a passion for educating and serving others.

Chyann has been an active member of numerous organizations, such as the Twin Valley South – MVCTC FFA Chapter, FCCLA, SADD, the Spanish Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, and more. Her dedication to such organizations has allowed for personal growth and the betterment of her leadership skills. Chyann’s passion for serving others is shown through her volunteerism and her positions on the TVS FFA, FCCLA, and SADD officer teams. Within the community, Chyann was a member of Girl Scouts, 4-H, the Preble County Jr. Fair Board, and more. Her involvement within these organizations and the community have proved valuable as she has received many awards based on her participation, skills, and leadership. In addition, Chyann has maintained her academics. She was a 2018 Twin Valley South Valedictorian and earned various scholarships based on her academic abilities. Further, Chyann also found time to learn the value of hard work by being a peer tutor and working at her family’s business. Chyann is the true definition of dedication. Her participation, leadership, and service is above and beyond.

Haley Back, of West Alexandria, is receiving a $800 scholarship from Preble County Farm Bureau. She is the daughter of Jerry and Heather Back. Haley is a 2017 graduate of Twin Valley South High School and is currently attending Wright State University and will soon transfer to The Ohio State University for AgriScience Education. Haley hopes to influence others just as she was impacted through agriculture education.

Haley was an eager participant in many organizations throughout high school. She was an active member of the Twin Valley South – MVCTC FFA Chapter, SADD, National Honor Society, the Envirothon Team, the Optimist International Club, Rotary Honor Scholars, and she was a College Credit Plus student. Haley served as President and Secretary of the TVS FFA Chapter. Her involvement in FFA left her wanting to become an FFA advisor. Through FFA, Haley was also received numerous awards based on her leadership, involvement, service, and abilities. After a rigorous application and interview process, Haley received 2nd place in Agriculture Communications at the Ohio FFA State Convention for her internship with Ohio Farm Bureau. In addition, Haley has dedicated many hours to serving her community, she left high school with a documented 114 hours of community service. Aside from FFA, Haley prospered academically. She was a 2017 Valedictorian of Twin Valley South and she has maintained her academic standing at Wright State University. Furthermore, Haley has found time to work diligently for Farm Bureau as an intern. Her internship has strengthened her knowledge and dedication to agriculture.

Suzanne Kimball, of Eaton, is being awarded the Preble County Farm Bureau Scholarship for $300 to continue pursuing her educational goals. Suzanne is the daughter of Jonathon and Tammy Kimball. She is currently attending Wilmington College for Agriculture Education with a concentration in Animal Science.

Suzanne’s previous involvement in her home, school, and community has been valuable in directing her future pathway. She has been an active member of the National Trail – MVCTC FFA Chapter, Marching Band, Spanish Club, Renaissance Club, Project MORE, Preble County Jr. Fair Board and Fair Royalty, Preble County 4-H Camp Counselor, Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club, and the National Honor Society. Through FFA, Suzanne has been highly successful, especially in growing her leadership potential. She has been awarded numerous distinctions based on her involvement. After high school, Suzanne immediately became involved in college organizations, such as Wilmington Aggies, Collegiate 4-H, the Kappa Delta Sorority, Student Ambassadors, Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau, and the Honor Society. Additionally, Suzanne has been academically prosperous and continues to maintain her grade point average. Suzanne is a well-rounded person and student.

Alyssa Orr, of Eaton is being awarded a $300 Scholarship from Preble County Farm Bureau. She is the daughter of Steve and Dawn Orr. Alyssa is a 2016 graduate from Eaton High School, and she is currently attending Indiana University East for Elementary Education.

Alyssa discovered a passion for children and education through her employment at a local Day Care facility. Her high school involvement and passion for education has prompted her to becoming a successful teacher in the future. Alyssa has been active in various organizations and served her community proudly. She has been a part of the Eaton – MVCTC FFA Chapter, 4-H, the Green Team, the Science Club, and Freshman Focus. In addition, Alyssa has volunteered her time at the Preble County Pork Festival, at a head start school, for Adopt-a-Highway, the local food bank, and more. Alyssa has also been academically prosperous, throughout high school and even in college.

Alyssa Orr of Eaton is being awarded a $300 Scholarship from Preble County Farm Bureau. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_Alyssa-Orr.jpeg Alyssa Orr of Eaton is being awarded a $300 Scholarship from Preble County Farm Bureau. Chyann Kendel of Eaton, is receiving the Preble County Farm Bureau Scholarship for the amount of $600. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_Chyann-Kendel.jpg Chyann Kendel of Eaton, is receiving the Preble County Farm Bureau Scholarship for the amount of $600. Haley Back of West Alexandria, is receiving a $800 scholarship from Preble County Farm Bureau. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_Haley-Back.jpg Haley Back of West Alexandria, is receiving a $800 scholarship from Preble County Farm Bureau. Suzanne Kimball of Eaton is being awarded the Preble County Farm Bureau Scholarship for $300 to continue pursuing her educational goals. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_Suzanne-Kimball.jpg Suzanne Kimball of Eaton is being awarded the Preble County Farm Bureau Scholarship for $300 to continue pursuing her educational goals.