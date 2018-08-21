Downtown Saturday Night this weekend

EATON — The 20th anniversary of the annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night car show zooms into Eaton this Saturday, Aug. 25, bringing with it hundreds of classic cars and bikes — and lots of vehicle and motorcycle aficionados.
In 2017, over 400 vehicles registered.
From 1-8 p.m., “souped up” cars and hot rod motorcycles will line the streets and fill the lots in downtown Eaton during this wheel-lovers’ extravaganza.
Live music will be provided by two bands at the Preble County Courthouse square. The Preble County Art Association will be holding painting demonstrations. This year there will be a 50/50 raffle to donate the local Foodbank. Show awards will be presented at 8 p.m.
This year’s event is again brought to Eaton courtesy Downtown Eaton, Inc., the Eaton Police Association, and the Eaton Fire & EMS Association.
Grand prizes include a rebuilt small block engine, sponsored by Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC and Advanced Professional (Car Quest,) built by Billy Moore; and a rebuilt transmission, sponsored by Bob Davis Transmission.
Heindl Engineering is sponsoring the top 10 motorcycle awards and is sponsor of a $100 raffle for motorcycles only.
According to Eaton Police Department officials there will be no show cars allowed to park in the car show area until streets close at 1 p.m.
For additional information about Downtown Saturday Night or DEI, contact Chris Miley, 937-533-1081.
Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.