News briefs

Camden Bicentennial Book available

The Camden Archives has written “The Camden Bicentennial Book, A Celebration of Our Town, 1818 – 2018”, that is now available for purchase for $20. It may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room, 56 W. Central Avenue, the Camden Village Office, 56 W. Central Avenue, or the Camden Library at 104 S. Main Street. The book will also be available at the September 1st Bicentennial Celebration in Camden. All proceeds go to the Camden Archives.

Road closure

Beginning Monday, Aug. 6, Duffield Road is closed between Hawley Mills and Shurley Roads for a full bridge replacement. The closure will specifically be between Box #7812 and Box #8088 and will be for approximately 3 weeks. It will be closed to all traffic. For additional information, call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 967-456-4600.

Pork Festival Parade applications available

Entries are being accepted for the 2018 Annual Preble County Pork Festival Parade in Eaton. The parade commences at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Parade applications are available on the website at https://www.porkfestival.org/parade. Scroll down to the application. One application is for Bands the other is the General Application. Applications are submitted directly from the website. If in need of a paper application, contact Karen Hake at parade@porkfestival.org or call 937-336-4116. Deadline for entry is extended to Sept. 1.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Square dancing

The Grand Squares Square Dance Club, which dances monthly on the fourth Friday at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ at 9190 Frederick Pike in Englewood, has announced its new lesson class. The first two lessons are free on Tuesdays, Sept. 11 and 18, from 7-9 p.m. at the Mill Ridge Community Center, 1000 Mill Ridge Circle, Union. All following lessons are at the same time and place. The cost is $2.50 per person per lesson. A partner is not needed for lessons. When lessons are completed, participants will be able to dance at more than a dozen clubs in the Greater Dayton area. For more information call 937-231-1657, or 937-898-2720.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.