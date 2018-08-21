Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued several indictments during a Monday, Aug. 6, session.

Among those indicted were:

David M. Staggs, 10859 Gratis-Jacksonburg Road, Somerville, domestic violence; Jason Allen Floyd, 101 1/2 Dayton St., West Alexandria, assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest; Timothy Ray Christian, at large, burglary, criminal damaging or endangering and attempted petty theft; Audrey Rice, 1320 Ohio 725 E., Camden, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination of them.

Also: Kyle Robert Johnson, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Brandon Elias Tucker, 300 S. Franklin St., Eaton, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of marijuana; Andrew M. Miller, 310 S. Spring St., New Paris, domestic violence ( two counts,) and endangering children; Joseph E. Hitchcock, 778 Holler Road, Dayton, theft.

Also: Travis E. Peters, 878 Sando Drive, Fairfield, possession of cocaine; Antonio Dorsey, 122 Coddington Avenue, Xenia, possession of cocaine and possessing criminal tools; Aaron Shannon, 348 Ware Rd., West Alexandria, violating a protection order and obstructing official business; Levi A. Robertson, 34 2nd St., Camden, aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs; William D. Dawson, 37B W. Dayton St., West Alexandria, aggravated trafficking in drugs with two specifications (two counts), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle with specification, possessing criminal tools, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Also: Ricky J. Moses, 4 Parish Drive, Gratis, theft from a person in a protected class and grand theft of a motor vehicle; Noah McKay Beaty, 249 Walnut St., Hagerstown, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; Brandt D. Back, 4439 Paint Creek Road, Eaton, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing drug abuse instruments and resisting arrest.

Lucas Lee Davis, 624 McGuire Drive, Camden, violating a protection order; David Neal Morrison, 408 Elmwood Drive, Eaton, assault and aggravated possession of drugs; Juan A. Ovalle-Reyes, 2816 NW 24th St., Oklahoma, Oklahoma, assault, attempt to commit an offense and aggravated possession of drugs; Jacob Alexander Miles, 324 Driftwood Drive, Greenville, aggravated possession of drugs; William Almon Bradley, 436 Buckeye Drive, Eaton, tampering with evidence; Adam Daniel Wooton, at large, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Matthew E. Rich, 107 S. Liberty St., Camden, gross sexual imposition; Samantha L. Gardner, 29 Iceland Drive, Eaton aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Tammy Eugenia Schoonover, 7513 Ohio 177, College Corner, aggravated possession of drugs.