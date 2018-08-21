District library calendar of events announced

Kids and families

Story Time

Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Story time and craft.

Lego Club

Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for LEGO Club at the Eaton Library! School-age children can come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Game Night

Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: Video games and snacks for folks of all ages! Paper crafts if asked for!

Eaton Branch Fall Storytime

Sept. 4 at the Eaton Branch: Fall Storytime registration begins. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

Mother Goose Baby/ Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday, or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The fall session will run from Oct 3rd- Nov. 8th. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch or check the event calendar to see what programs are being offered.

Family Game Night

Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Play classic board games at the library!

Zipper Duct Tape Pencil Pouch

Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: DIY pencil pouch. Take to school and show off your style.

Podcast Workshop

Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Kids will work together in small groups to create a segment for their podcast. The kids will then record and edit their creations, and the final product will be shared on the library social media page.

This is a two hour program, and a snack will be provided.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

Aug. 28: Beginner Ukelele – Take turns in a small group, learning chords to play your very first song.

Sept 4: Write On! creative writing workshop with writing prompts and snacks.

Sept. 11: Teen Movie

Sept. 18: Cheeseburger Day

Sept. 25: Video games

Teen Book Club

Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Our August book will be ‘Some Kind of Happiness’ by Claire Legrand. Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Creative Writer’s Group

Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Fall Wreath craft

Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come and make a beautiful Fall Wreath, we’ll have silk sunflowers, leave and many more items to fill your wreaths!

What’s in an Android device?

Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Are you new to Android devices, or just want to know more about the one you have? We will cover basic tablet layout, installing and opening apps, Wi-Fi connections, and getting information from your phone to your computer (or vice versa). Please bring your device and any questions you have to the class. Register in advance by stopping at the Eaton Library or call 937-456-5562.

Apple Stamping craft

Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Stamp a canvas tote that you will APPLESOLUTELY love! Please sign up at the library. Space is limited.