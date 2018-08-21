Eaton Library fall book sale dates set

EATON — The Eaton Branch Library is preparing for its next book sale. Dates are set for Saturday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 15, during regular library hours. Be sure to get there early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, and children’s books. There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

The Eaton Branch Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It’s located at 301 N. Barron St. For more information on other library programs and to manage your library holds and checkouts, check out the website at www.preblelibrary.org. Follow the library at www.facebook.com/PrebleLibrary.