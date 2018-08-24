Ohio’s 2018 fall hunting seasons just around the corner

COLUMBUS — Ohio hunters are invited to enjoy early waterfowl seasons for Canada goose and teal that begin on Saturday, Sept. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Hunters are reminded to check regulations for changes to rules, season dates and bag limits as the 2018 fall seasons begin. A summary of Ohio’s hunting and trapping regulations is available where licenses are sold, at the ODNR Division of Wildlife offices and at wildohio.gov.

In addition to the early waterfowl seasons for Canada goose and teal, squirrel, dove, rail, snipe and gallinule seasons also open the 2018 fall hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 1. Doves may be hunted sunrise to sunset, except for areas posted otherwise, from Saturday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 4. The daily bag limit is 15 doves, with a possession limit of 45 after the second day.

The early Canada goose and teal seasons begin Saturday, Sept. 1. Canada geese may be hunted from sunrise to sunset Sept. 1-9 with a daily bag limit of five birds. Teal may be hunted from sunrise to sunset Sept. 1-16 with a daily bag limit of six birds. Possession limits after the second day for both teal and Canada geese are three times the daily bag limits.

Ohio’s popular archery season for deer begins near the end of the month on Saturday, Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. New for the 2018-2019 season, no more than one antlerless deer may be taken from Ohio’s public hunting areas per license year. In addition, from Dec. 3, 2018, through Feb. 3, 2019, only antlered deer may be taken from specific public hunting areas in Ohio. The statewide bag limit is six deer, and only one deer may be antlered regardless of location or method of take. Deer bag limits are determined by county, and hunters cannot exceed a county bag limit. Additional details and requirements for deer hunting are contained in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is responsible for protecting and managing Ohio’s fish and wildlife resources for the benefit of all Ohioans. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov for additional information.