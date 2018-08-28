LEU, LFD announce contributions

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Fire and LEU Chief B.J. Sewert has reported recent contributions to the Lewisburg Emergency Unit and Fire Department:

LEU:

In Memory of Sylvia Boger – James & Kathy Pitcox, Patricia Prestel, Kristin Howe, Jack Nicholas, Scott Nicholas, Gary & Pam Burnside, Cody & Katie Burnside, Cori & Kyle Harris, B Arlene Howe (The Jack Howe Family).

In Memory of Alice Fugate – Lowell & Carol Spencer, Larry Bates

In Appreciation – Debra & David Cassel

LFD:

In Memory of Sylvia Boger – Glenna Bowman

In Memory of James Cullers – Robert & Melissa Acton