West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Shirley Lindloff, Jennifer Dawson, Kelsey Creech, Sherri Bostic, Matt Lunsford, Kylie Moore, Darla McLaughlin, Gentry Gates, Cathy Snyder, Joe Wall, Ray Buchanan, Joyce Tuthill, Chris Dawson, Barb Bowser, Elliott Voge, Amanda Byrd, Ashton Beneke, Adam Beneke, Donna Beneke, Amelia Wharton, Sophia Naudascher, Jacob Bowermaster, Jillian Overmyer, Teresa Wysong, Steven King, Brett Sizemore, Joe Webb, Gary Webb, in memory of Don McCoy.

Anniversaries this week: Eric and Aleesha Voge, Richard and Phyllis Miller, Dan and Paula Bassler, Devin and Taylor Smith, Sean and Leslie Bassler.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Hog Wild Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Carryout Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street, next to Subway.

All funds raised from this event will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesaue and a choice of green beans or baked beans is $7, or 3/4 lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and a choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Orders need to be placed by Sept. 21 to ensure a dinner. We do make a few extra meals but they are sold on a first come first served bases. Orders may be called into Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or message West Alexandria Celebration Committee on Facebook with your order, name and phone number.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Join us for our annual Ice Cream Social and Bazaar on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Women of the church will be serving their delicious homemade chicken and noodles, hot sandwiches, salads, and desserts including several flavors of homemade ice cream! There will also be unique bazaar items for sale during this event. The church is handicap accessible and air-conditioned, located at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Church of the Brethren

Free Community Meals will resume Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. and every first Wednesday of each month, at the Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street.

Church Garage Sale will be held Sept. 7-8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. We have misc. items, kitchen items, bikes, clothes, and household items, along with a bake sale at the Church of the Brethren.