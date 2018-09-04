Senior edition

EATON — SCP: Provides a one-time annual benefit to your electric bill, and/or for the purchase of fans and air conditioners. Visit your Community Action Partnership in person to apply for SCP or call The Preble County Council on Aging with any questions. The SCP program began July 1, 2018.

Therapist on Call: Stop in and here what great tips the Vancrest Physical Therapist has to share with us this month, on Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

Bingo: Join us for Bingo on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and Friday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m., sponsored by Genesis Healthcare.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your grandparenting? Join us on Friday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.

Art Lab: Join us Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for our next art project of painting hot air balloons on a canvas. Cost is $12, RSVP preferred.

Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony: Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Grange

Join the PCCOA, Crossroads Hospice, and The Daughters of the American Revolution of Eaton as we recognize our veterans. Jake Dailey will be speaking, requesting all veterans to be present at ceremony, refreshments provided.

Carfit: This is a free, interactive and educational program designed to improve older driver safety. Trained volunteers provide information to ensure the safest “fit” for older drivers and their vehicles. Thursday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the senior activities center. For details and to schedule your appointment, call 937-456-4947.

Tech Support: Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. Eaton Computer will be here teaching “uses for your IPhone.” Free class. October’s class will be “uses for your android.”

Moving Forward: After the loss of a loved one, do you sometimes feel lost in your grief? Are you overwhelmed with feelings of sadness and negative thoughts or emotions? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, join us for a session discussing grief and healing. Join us Thursday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Senior Center.

Safari Junction: Come in Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. to see adorable Safari Junction animals.

Wine and Design: Come in for a fun night of painting the sky on canvas with friends new and old. Bring a friend and a beverage to drink on Wednesday, Sept. 6, pre-registration recommended, cost is $35. Sponsored by Reid Health Alliance.

Sumner County, Tennessee: Fun, food, and music, down home on the farm in Sumner County, Tennessee. Join us for this 4-day, 3-night trip Sept. 24-27, 2019.

Air Force Museum: The museum dates its origins back to 1923 when it opened to the public in an aircraft hangar at the edge of McCook Field near downtown Dayton. When McCook Field closed in 1927, the museum moved to the new Wright Field, and in 1935, it moved again to a new building constructed by the WPA. Find out much more when you join us for this trip on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Cruise to Ireland, Iceland, & Scotland: On May 6-16, 2019 we will be travelling to Dublin, Ireland, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Reykjavik, Iceland, Akureyri, Iceland, and Lerwick Scotland with so much to see and do with Celebrity Cruises. Call today to book your trip!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.