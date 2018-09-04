Lewisburg celebrating bicentennial

LEWISBURG — History and heritage are being celebrated across Preble County this month, and the village of Lewisburg’s year-long celebration of its bicentennial year culminates this weekend, beginning Friday, Sept. 7 and running through the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Home and business decorating contests are under way in the village, and the event will include vendors in the TCN Community Center, and primitive vendors, encampments and reenactors in Lewisburg Community Park.

The Lewisburg Bicentennial Celebration kicks off on Friday with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. in front of Farmers State Bank. There, officials will open the time capsule buried in 1993 during the village’s 175th birthday celebration. The ceremony will include the Preble County Honor Guard and the Greenville Muzzleloaders.

From 1-8 p.m., the Cincinnati Model Railroad will host a model train display at the Lewisburg Hisorical Society Depot on both Friday and Saturday. Community of Faith Church will host games for children at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. in the Childrens’ Area of the festival. At 7 p.m., Barnes Funeral Home will host a historical display. At 7:30 p.m., Allan Howey will perform WWII-era music in the entertainment tent. Abraham Lincoln impersonator Danny Russel will perform at 8:30 p.m. The Lewisburg Historical Society’s Singer Blacksmith Shop will be open from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, the 200th anniversary of the day the deed and plat map for the Village of Lewisburg were recorded in 1818, the birthday celebration will commence with breakfast being served from 7-10:30 a.m. at the TCN Community Center, and include a morning parade at 9:30 a.m. with Reveille by Capt. Linigle & Company at the Lewisburg Historical Society’s Depot. A 5K run begins at 9 a.m. The bicentennial parade begins at 11 a.m.

There will be lots to do for families with children. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wild Hearts African Farm will host an animal exhibit near the Children’s Area. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be children’s art activities in the TCN Community Center. From noon-6 p.m., Community of Faith will host games and activities in the Children’s Area. Disney Princesses and superheroes will appear at the entertainment tent at 1 p.m.

Hannah Wiest will present Lost to History, Women of the Civil War at 1 p.m. at the TCN Community Center. Barnes Funeral Home will be open for its historical display at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Southern Singers Native Drums will hold an inter-tribal gathering at Twin Creek, with a cultural powwow at the Community Park footbridge.

Garber Nature Center, located on Ohio 503 two miles north of Lewisburg, will host an open house at the facility from 1-3 p.m., with a $5 donation requested for admission.

Judging of the Bicentennial Beard Contest, sponsored by LCNB National Bank, will take place at 2 p.m. Danny Russel will appear as Daniel Boone in the community center at 4 p.m.

The “Bring Your Own Lantern Ball” will begin at 7:30 p.m., at the covered bridge in the community park, with period dancing demonstrations and dancing for the entire community.

Cannon firing will take place at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

In the entertainment tent, Allan Howey will perform patriotic musing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, with JAYME providing country, pop and soft rock sounds at 5 p.m. The Classic Rock Experience will take the stage at 7 p.m., sponsored by Heeter Insurance and Taylor Insurance. Flat Out Band will perform at the Trailriders Sportsmen’s Club on Knapke Lane at 9 p.m.

Various food vendors will be available behind the community center, and the Trailriders Sportsmen’s Club will have chicken, pork chops and hamburgers for purchase.

Premier sponsors of the Lewisburg Bicentennial are Lewisburg Container and the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Primary sponsors include Henny Penny Corporation, Darke Rural Electric and Lewisburg Corrugating. Sustaining sponsors include Eagle Fence Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation and Royal Canin.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

