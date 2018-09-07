Patrol reports fewer fatal crashes for Labor Day holiday

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 13 fewer traffic fatalities over the Labor Day Holiday as compared to last year, according to provisional data.

There were 11 fatal crashes which claimed 11 lives – a decrease from 2017 when 22 fatal crashes killed 24 people. Alcohol was a contributing factor in at least two fatalities. Additionally, four motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet and one motorist was not wearing a safety belt.

Troopers arrested 894 drivers for OVI and issued 7,151 safety belt citations, both increases over 2017. Troopers also made 509 drug arrests and 164 felony apprehensions.

A total of 35,019 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 17,486 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to motorists 3,617 times. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, Aug. 31, at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

OVI arrests and seatbelt citations increase