Preble YMCA blood drive, Sept. 20

EATON — Donors can choose from the “fall colors” of Community Blood Center t-shirts at the Preble County YMCA blood drive Thursday, Sept. 20, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate can take their pick of donor gifts from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.com or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.