Commissioners discuss purchases

EATON — To celebrate and commemorate the Centennial of the Preble County Courthouse, the Preble County Board of Commissioners will be purchasing a white oak tree in the amount of $1,022.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 5, Commission Clerk Connie Crowell noted, she had received a quote for a five-inch white oak tree for the time capsule ceremony.

“It will be down in the yard, between the magnolia and the bike rack. Centered in there,” she said. “It is a larger than usual, with a 5-inch trunk. They will also be installing, staking, and mulching. The quote is for $1,022. They guarantee it for a year, like they do all of our other trees out there.”

She showed pictures of the tree to the board and they approved the purchase.

Next, Crowell shared, Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright requested the purchase of 10 additional fobs for her accounting software. She explained, one employee’s fob had stopped working and the employee was without a fob for weeks. While the company did replace the fob, it was inconvenient to have an employee borrow someone else’s fob. Wright requested 10 additional fobs so they would not have the problem again.

“You can only purchase fobs in lots of 10, so that is $933.09 to have the extra fobs in case this ever happens again,” Crowell said.

Commission President Chris Day asked if the fobs will be sitting unused, giving the price and amount of fobs as a deterrent if they were not being used.

Crowell added, there are many fobs not being used constantly in the Commission Office, so those could be used as backup. The board agreed, as all the commissioners and every staff member has a fob that is not used regularly.

In other news, the commissioners:

•Noted receipt of issuance compliance policies and procedures.

•Noted receipt of the Wylie Joint Group Ditch Meeting minutes.

•Noted receipt of an addendum to bid specs and plans for the New Pairs East Cherry Street Reconstruction Project.

•Approved a resolution to appoint Craig Beaudoin to the Preble County Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund Board. He is the current general manager at Pratt Industries. This is the sixth board member to be appointed — only one more is needed for a full board.

•Noted receipt of a consulting services agreement with Local Government Services LLC for $4,900.

•Noted receipt of the Success Program agreement with Butler County Educational Service Center in the amount of $5,000.

•Noted receipt of a multi-jurisdictional agreement with the Village of New Paris for East Cherry Street Improvements.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

