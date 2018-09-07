Senior edition

EATON — Carfit program this month: This is a free, interactive and educational program designed to improve older driver safety. Trained volunteers provide information to ensure the safest “fit” for older drivers and their vehicles. Thursday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Senior Activities Center. For details and to schedule your appointment, call 937-456-4947.

The Northern Connection “Lunch & Learn”: The Northern Connection is a partnership between the Preble County Council on Aging and the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Lunch is served at no charge (donations are welcome). Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 E. Main Street in New Paris. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact the St. Paul United Methodist Church at 937-437-8484, the Preble County Council on Aging at 937-456-4947, or visit the Northern Connection Facebook page. The next “Lunch & Learn” is Sept. 12.

Tech Support: Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m., Eaton Computer will be here teaching ‘uses for your IPhone.’ Free class. October’s class will be ‘uses for your android.’

Moving Forward: After the loss of a loved one, do you sometimes feel lost in your grief? Are you overwhelmed with feelings of sadness and negative thoughts or emotions? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, join us for a session discussing grief and healing. Join us Thursday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at the senior activities center.

Safari Junction: Come in Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. to see adorable Safari Junction animals.

Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony: Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Grange

Warren County History Center: Visit this three-story, 28,000 square foot building, where artifacts from prehistoric eras to the mid-20th century periods are displayed. Join us on this trip to Lebanon on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947.

Country Living Fair: Brining the magazine’s content to life and gives readers access to unique shopping in Columbus, Ohio. The fabulous show and sale of “Made in America” crafts, beautiful antiques, quirky collectibles, home harvest and so much more to see. Sign up today for this trip on Friday, Sept. 14.

Cruise to Ireland, Iceland, & Scotland: On May 6-16, 2019. we will be travelling to Dublin, Ireland, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Reykjavik, Iceland, Akureyri, Iceland, and Lerwick Scotland with so much to see and do with Celebrity Cruises. Call today to book your trip!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.