Pork Festival set for Sept. 15-16

EATON — The Pork Festival Board of Directors has been hard at work planning and preparing for the 48th Annual Pork Festival, to be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16.

As always, the festival will be located at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton, and for the second year, will be without the traditional smorgasbord meal option.

New activities on tap this year include:

• Free country concert on Saturday at 3 p.m. with Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.​

• Live broadcast with Classic Country Radio 9 a.m.-noon on both Saturday and Sunday, with giveaways.

• Kid Zone activities including Zorb (obstacle course and quad jump.)

•Zach Neil will be performing periodically both Saturday and Sunday.

Festival-goers can watch the famous racing pigs and more.

There will be agriculture community groups with displays from around Preble County, as well as colleges and institutions with exhibits displaying what they have to offer. Live pig displays will be back. The kiddie tractor pull is set for Sunday.

The featured food venue is now called the “Chop Stop” in lieu of the smorgasbord. The Chop Stop will include a meal which can be enjoyed at the festival or taken home. The meal will consist of one pork chop, potato wedges, applesauce, roll, pie and a drink for $8 or for $10, two pork chops, potato wedges, applesauce, roll, pie and a drink.

“The Chop Stop is more feasible, family-friendly option for festival-goers to partake in,” officials said last year.

Love the festival sausage? According to festival directors, shoppers can still get fried sausage a la carte at the Chop Stop or at the Pop-N-Chop.

The festival will once again be featuring Short Order for a la carte dining, including the famous pies families love to eat.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 15.

Nancy and Frye Guy have been hosting “New Country Mornings” on K99.1FM together for nine years. The couple will be this year’s Pork Festival Parade Grand Marshals.

“We’re both born and raised in the Miami Valley. I’m from South Charleston and Frye is from Waynesville and we have both been lucky enough to spend our entire careers here,” Nancy said. “We both are huge fans of giving back to the community, country music and the Pork Festival!”

The parade features many local high school bands and begins at the Barron St. & Decatur St. intersection and ends at the grandstands at the fairgrounds.

The Pork Festival has free admission, free parking and free entertainment. Visit the website porkfestival.org or check out the special insert in this edition of The Register-Herald for the full schedule.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

