PCRTA provides update

PREBLE COUNTY — Retired teachers and school personnel met Tuesday, Sept. 11 for lunch.

President Harold Niehaus welcomed members and guests. Michael Ward, ORTA Regional Liaison and Hamilton County Retired Teachers Association President, offered ideas for engaging members. Kelley McChristy, STRS representative, relayed there would be no major changes to health care programs, and answered questions. She also shared interesting statistics about the longevity of STRS beneficiaries, with 216 over 100 years old.

The next PCRTA meeting will be Nov. 13. For more details and photos, please check the website, www.pcrta.org.

Pictured above: PCRTA President Harold Niehaus and Michael Ward. Pictured above: STRS Representative Kelley McChristy.