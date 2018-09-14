EBOE discusses start of year

EATON — When new Superintendent Jeff Parker was hired at Eaton Community Schools, he indicated wanting office space in each of the school buildings. During the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 10, Parker shared, he has already been able to do so this first part of the school year.

This way he is able to be in each school and interact with the staff and students.

Under old business, board member Terry Parks mentioned several topics which had previously been discussed, and which he hoped would be addressed soon.

First, he mentioned Park Avenue, which had vehicles parked on the sidewalk during a peewee football game.

“There had to be five or six trucks parked on the sidewalk. I was shocked the police didn’t come and deal with them for parking on the sidewalk. There was one lady, sitting in the back of a pickup truck. She had a great site, right at the 50 yard line. She had her bonnet on and her rain coat and she was having a great time,” he said.

“If you drive up there and take a look, there are a lot of spots in the yard where people pulled up. It was the same problem we had when we had football. Is our plan to keep that, get rid of it — what [is our plan?]”

Parker responded, the plan is to discuss the situation this year. Once this peewee season is complete, the situation can be addressed for future seasons. Parks mentioned thinking it would be a great place to park buses, if the field did not flood. As of yet, there is not a set plan for the property at Park Avenue.

Another topic Parks brought up was the “time clock issue.”

“I’m trying to work with Troy Stein with Strategic Solutions and trying to see if that is a possibility,” Treasurer Rachel Tait responded.

“They sure talked a good game with that one and we had to pay for the whole thing. Now we are realizing it did not quite work like they thought it did. You are supposed to be able to use your fingerprint or thumbprint and take care of bus routes. It sounds like a wonderful system,” Parks said.

“It sounds like it would really be something that would work really well. Unfortunately, there have been so many bugs that have been involved and they are still trying to work all of that out.”

Parks also mentioned the Credit Recovery program and the impact it has made, personally, in his life.

“I hope the year has been a good start for you guys, it sounds like it has been. I have to put in a comment for Mr. [Aaron] Buczkowski and my son,” he said. “My son, a senior, has not had a stellar situation as far as education is concerned. I am very proud of him, because he has already earned two credits in the Credit Recovery program in less than a month’s work. I talked to Mr. Buczkowski on Saturday, he said, ‘I don’t know whether it is a honeymoon, but I think it might be.’ I said, ‘Whatever happens, there better never be a divorce.’ We need that honeymoon to continue.”

“He said my son is one of his best students, so thank you, God for Mr. B and the Credit Recovery program,” Parks said. “I think that may be one of the better things we’ve done since I have been on the board. That, and the staggered start for the all day Kindergarten program. There are numerous things that we’ve done that have helped the kids.”

Logan Sizemore, a senior at Eaton High School, asked the board for permission to build a bench for the playground as part of his Eagle Project. The Eagle Scout Service Project, or simply Eagle Project, is the opportunity for a Boy Scout, Varsity Scout, or qualified Venturer in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of his community.

After seeking guidance from elementary teachers, he was informed when students would go play at recess, they would sit under the jungle gym to rest. He proposed building a bench as his project, as he believes the semi-circle 20 foot long piece of equipment would help with the overcrowding of the jungle gym. Teachers could even use it to teach outside, he said.

He was also informed shade is limited, part of the reason the kids sit under the jungle gym, so Sizemore asked for further permission to plant trees as part of his project. He will be doing the fundraising himself, with donations. His cost estimate is $850. He would be installing the bench over a weekend, and would only require two to three days for his project.

In other business, the board accepted donations from:

•Bullen Ultrasonics for school supplies for East Elementary students.

•Preble County Retired Teachers for school supplies for East Elementary students.

•Preble County Retired Teachers for school supplies for Bruce Elementary students.

The next Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at Hollingsworth-East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

