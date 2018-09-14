PCBDD reports on recent activity

EATON — The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed two new board members at its Tuesday, Sept. 11, board meeting.

Jodi Long, appointed by the Preble County Commissioners, is actively involved with Special Olympics, volunteering as cheer coach and is the biggest fan of her two daughters, Sidney and Shelby. She also participates in Students to Adult Living Transition meetings.

Stephanie Garrett, appointed by Judge Jenifer Overmyer, has served for over three years on the Ohio Governors Council for People with Disabilities and as Vice Chairman. An avid supporter of the Play Project, she works tirelessly with the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

PCBDD wishes to thank the Preble County Commissioners and Probate Judge Overmyer for their recent appointments.

In other business, the board reviewed a compensative salary comparison and salary ranges of Ohio counties of similar size with respect to the number of people served in Preble County. The board adopted the findings as a guide to develop policy and procedures.

“We have implemented salary schedules with clear parameters to follow with meeting the industry standards, stretching our resources, and saving money,” a PCBDD press release explained.

The release continued: “The Board has responsibility to evaluate and share positions where possible. Instead of hiring a business manager and a human resources manager, paying two salaries and benefits, we combined the positions into one position, Finance and Personnel Director. We appreciate that the Finance and Personnel Director, who willingly came back to the table to renegotiate her original contract. She has agreed to accept the newly established salary range for her position, reducing her existing contract by 8 percent. The PCBDD appreciates and applauds her integrity in this matter.”

The superintendent’s contract was also reviewed and approved, with no changes in pay, vacation or personal days.

PCBDD’s annual Track-N-Treat event at the ASK Playground is set for Oct. 23, from 5-6:30 pm.

“We will be partnering with the Nazarene Church, Butler County ESC, and the Preble County District Library again this year,” the release noted. “Some added features will be cotton candy and a photo station. We rely on candy donations. If you or someone you know would like to donate candy, feel free to drop it off at the board office between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m.”

PCBDD also reported, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has selected the board to receive a $35,000 Capital Improvement grant for a Community Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Project.

“We will be looking into what features we can add to the existing equipment and for any equipment that may need to be replaced or updated,” the release noted.

“We would like to thank Preble County for their unwavering support for the individuals and families we serve as we strive to meet numerous needs of people with disabilities. We care deeply for the individuals and families we serve. Further, we believe that hiring and keeping quality employees while using local tax funds wisely to coordinate those services is imperative. Our meetings are open to the public and we would welcome your partnership as we strive to serve our community,” the board noted in the release.

The PCBDD board includes: Eva Howard, Board President; Steven Hurd, Vice President; Dixie Gabbard, Secretary; Allie Shafer, Lisa Hoying, Stephanie Garrett and Jodi Long.

Garrett https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_Garrett_ne2018912192948914.jpg Garrett Long https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_long_ne2018912192949212.jpg Long