Volunteers, donations sought for Community Thanksgiving Dinner

EATON — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will once again be putting together the Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the Preble County Fairgrounds Bruner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer, or wishes to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm at the Community Action Partnership office in Preble County at 937-456-2800.

To donate: make check payable to Community Action Partnership and mail to 308 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton, OH 45320. In addition, in the memo line indicate the donation is for the “Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner.”

Thanks to the many volunteers and donators who help with the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner each year hundreds of people are served, either by eating at the arena, taking their meal home, or having a meal delivered to them.