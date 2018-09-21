Fair schedule review meetings planned

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Agricultural Society’s Senior Fair Board and the Preble County Junior Fair Board are exploring the rearrangement of shows and activities for future Preble County Fairs.

A series of meetings open to the public will be held to discuss the possibility of such moves.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 25, in Room 806 at Eaton Middle School. Attendees are asked to enter through door “D” from the EMS parking area on Camden Road.

Other meeting dates scheduled are Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 11.

All meetings are scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The hope is to organize the many events at the fair to allow maximum participation by all junior fair members, open class exhibitors, and the general public. A review of the Ohio State Fair events which overlap the Preble County Fair, and changing the local schedule to eliminate potential conflicts, will also be considered.