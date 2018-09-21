Mayor addresses boil advisory

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A “One-Call” went out in the Twin Valley Community Local School District on Monday, Sept. 17, indicating a boil advisory for water for consumption.

According to Mayor Carol Lunsford and Water Superintendent Gary Wagner, the call was supposed to notify individuals water at the school only was not to be consumed.

Water in the village was never under a boil advisory.

During a West Alexandria Village Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 17, Lunsford read an official statement from Wagner.

“The Village of West Alexandria received a lab result that indicated the water supply was Total Coliform E. Coli positive from a test sample at the school,” she read. “Per OEPA rules, repeat samples are being collected today. Sample results were from Sept. 12, 2018. We believe there was a mix up here or at the lab, however, we prefer to err on the side of caution.”

“I recommend that water for human consumption contained at the school should be halted until further notice,” the letter continued. “We shall have lab results here by tomorrow afternoon.”

The final water testing results were received on Wednesday, Sept. 19, showing the previous test was a false positive. The new samples were negative and have passed the quality assurance procedure.

The school lifted the boil advisory.

In other business:

•The village is in the process of switching solicitors. While officials have chosen and hired a new one, they are still working on closing a former account with Attorney Brian Muenchenbach.

According to Clerk/Treasurer Wendy Chesney, the village received an invoice which indicated Muenchenbach had created a draft ordinance for the village.

They had been waiting on an ordinance, so Chesney searched through documents, but found nothing indicating an ordinance was drafted on behalf of the village. She asked council members how they felt about paying the invoice, in the sum of approximately $270. Members responded, if he did not do the work, the village is not open to paying him.

Chesney noted, she will try to contact Muenchenbach again, although she has been unsuccessful in the past.

•Police Chief Tony Gasper asked council to look into adding a crosswalk on Ohio 503, between the school and the Subway restaurant, as many students cross there without a crosswalk currently. The village will have to go through the state to do so, as it is a state route. Council was in approval and Mayor Lunsford promised to look into the possibility.

•Upcoming events include: a chicken and pork chop dinner on Sunday, Sept. 23, hosted by the Celebration Committee; Oktoberfest, Oct. 13-14. The car show will be on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. The parade will feature a veteran’s wagon. Any veteran is welcome, regardless of where they are from. The Community Garage Sales are set for Oct. 11-13. Trick or Treat will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The next West Alexandria regular council meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the EMS Station.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH