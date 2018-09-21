PCDL releases activity calendar

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Weekly Teen Programs

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• Sept. 25: Video Games

• Oct. 2: Scavenger Hunt

• Oct. 9: Bingo

Monthly Teen Book Club (grades 6-12)

Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! The Teen Book Club novel for September will be Midnight at the Electric by Jodi Lynn Anderson.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Kids/Family Programs

Eaton Branch Fall Storytime

Now at the Eaton Branch: Fall Storytime registration has started. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The fall session will run from Oct 3-Nov. 8. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch or check the event calendar to see what programs are being offered.

Tween-tivities: Felt Friends (ages 8-12)

Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Hand-sew a small plush toy. Registration required. Call or stop into your library branch to register.

All-Ages Game Night

Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: Exactly what it says on the tin—video games and snacks for folks of all ages! Paper crafts if asked for.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.:

Sept. 25: Video Games

Oct. 2: Scavenger Hunt

Oct. 9: Bingo

Teen Animation Club

September 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Enjoy an anime program with Japanese and Korean style snacks! Registration required; please stop in at your branch to sign up.

Harry Potter Alliance

Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Preble County Potterwatch is a brand new group, dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on Instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen Book Club

Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Our September book will be ‘Midnight at the Electric’ by Jodi Lynn Anderson. Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Adult Craft – Fall Wreaths

Sept. 25 at 4:00 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come and enjoy making Fall Wreaths… We’ll be using silk sunflowers, leaves and more items for in your wreaths!

Fall Card Making with Marla

Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Come and make fall themed cards for all occasions. You can put any sentiment you would like on your cards: birthday, anniversary, you name it! Registration limited to 12. Please call the Eaton Library at 456-4331 or stop in to sign up!