West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Diane Walker, Mary Jane Seim, Jessica Dudas, Lois Welsh, Valerie Durkle, Tiffany Chorazewitz, Andrew Mckinney, Joni King Bradley, Alicia Hake, Magen Maleski McCarty, Kevin Hager, Beth Slaman, Erica Keener, Larry Justice, Ryan Studebaker, Steve Bitner, Ben Bitner, Jody Guehring, Raegan Beneke, Ralf Mohr, Matthew Landwehr, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Matt Studebaker, Jeff Johnson, Andrea M. Elliott, James L. Painter, Haleigh Wysong, Mandy Arnett.

Anniversaries this week: Jeff and Joellen Hickey, Todd and Candace Sidle, Chris and Haylee Petelle, Tim and Kathy Landwehr, Darrell and Christine Bitner, Zach and Macey Wells.

2018 Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant

Alpha Kappa Sorority is hosting its third annual Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant, Saturday, Oct. 13, promptly at 4 p.m., during the Kiwanis Oktoberfest, at Peace Park.

All contestants will be notified to participate in interviews on Sunday, Oct. 7, beginning at 3 p.m. Contestants will be judged on appearance, stage presence, poise, and overall presentation. The entry fee is $15 per contestant, and each contestant will receive a t-shirt. Registration deadline is Oct. 2. The first 30 contestant entries received will have the opportunity to ride in the Oktoberfest parade on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. No on-site registrations will be accepted. If mailing registration, it must be postmarked by Oct. 2; no exceptions. Please make checks payable to Alpha Kappa Sorority.

Categories are: Baby Miss and Mr. for those 12-24 months of age, Tiny Miss and Mr. for those 2-3 years of age, Little Miss and Mr. for age 4-5 years but not yet in kindergarten, Young Miss and Mr. for those in kindergarten through third grade, Preteen Miss and Mr. for those in grades 4-5, Teen Miss and Mr. for those in grades 6-7, and Junior Miss and Mr. for those in eighth grade. Winners from each category will be awarded a sash, crown and cash prize. A few special prizes will also be awarded. for additional information, please contact Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151, or breneesdance@yahoo.com Registration forms are available on Facebook, at Alpha Kappa Sorority West Alexandria, and in local newspapers.

Oktoberfest Queen

Applications for the 2018 Kiwanis Oktoberfest Queen can now be found in the Twin Valley South High School office. Completed applications must be submitted by Monday, October first. The 2018 Oktoberfest Queen will be crowned on Saturday, Oct. 13, immediately following the opening ceremonies at Peace Park for the Kiwanis Oktoberfest. Monetary prizes donated by local sponsors. Flowers, sashes and crowns provided by AKS.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest

The 51st West Alexandria Kiwanis Oktoberfest will take place Oct. 13 and 14, at Peace Park. Enjoy our beer garden, arts and crafts, music and entertainment, games, and great German food, including homemade apple butter, apple dumplings, and other various food vendors from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by our opening ceremonies and the crowning of the new Oktoberfest Queen and the AKS Miss and Mr. pageant.

Scarecrow Scamper 5k/10k

The Scarecrow Scamper 5k/10k will begin Saturday, Oct. 13, at 8:30 a.m. at Peace Park, 68 E. Dayton St. preceding the Kiwanis Oktoberfest. Pre-race check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. 5k Pre-registration with shirt is $20 by Oct. 5, same day registration will be $25. 10k Pre-registration with shirt is $25 by Oct. 5, same day registration will be $30.

Overall winners and male/female age groups, first, second, and third place awards will be given. Mail-in registration w/ check payable to: TVS CBI, Mrs. Robin Judd, Twin Valley South HS, 100 Education Drive. All proceeds benefit the students enrolled in the Career Based Intervention Program at Twin Valley South High School. For additional information, contact Robin Judd, CBI Coordinator at 937-839-4693 rjudd@tvs.k12.oh.us or visit the website West Alexandria Oktoberfest Scarecrow Scamper 5k/10k .

Antique Car Covered Bridge Run

Sunday, Oct. 14, during the Kiwanis Oktoberfest at Peace Park, register for the (pre-1940 only)st Antique Car Covered Bridge Run at the bank across from the park.

First place prize is $75, second is $50, third is $25, and a last place trophy will be awarded. Arrive at 10 a.m. and start at noon. Contact Joe and Sandy Schiml at schimljs@centurylink.net for additional information.

Trick or Treat Beggars’ Night

Beggars’ Night will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Come join the annual costume parade starting at LCNB Bank on E. Dayton Street at 5:15 p.m. The Kiwanis Costume Contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot across from the library, and trick or treating will be from 6-7:30 p.m. in the village.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday starting Sept. 30, and running through the end of November. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083 for additional information.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Deptartment’s BINGO is held every Thursday with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. There is a kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first-come first-served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

The next fish fry is Saturday, Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. including a 50/50 raffle, at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S. Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and Ladies Night. The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

West Alexandria Church of the Brethren

Free community meals are held the first Wednesday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. The next will be held Oct. 3, at the Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street in West Alexandria.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids, formerly Jr. Lutherans, meets every Wednesday with a meal at 6 p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children, three years of age through sixth grade, are welcome to register and attend. Contact Wanda DeVilbiss for more information, at 937-361-6865. Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday at 10 a.m. upstairs. Middle School Bible Study meets Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The next meeting next is Oct. 20. Our mission for September is Adopt-a-Family, and for October, is the Community Action Partnership. Come visit our stand at the Oktoberfest, Oct. 13 and 14, for hand-dipped ice-cream and desserts.

St. John Church

The Church Golf Outing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30. Brenda Gant is still requesting Christian devotionals and inspirational fiction books.

Community Christian Church

Youth For Christ meets every Wednesday from 6:45- 8:30 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Drive.

Please come by our church tent at the Oktoberfest, Oct. 13 and 14, at Peace Park, for cabbage casserole and apple dumplings!