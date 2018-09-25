Senior edition

EATON — Angel Dresses: A volunteer is needed to help with angel dresses. If you would like to help with the process (sewing, cutting, ironing), we are having a work day on Friday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the senior activities center. Call 937-456-4947 to sign up!

Life Topics: Stop in and listen to another great talk on ghosts and hauntings by Bella Care Hospice. This Life Topic is Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the senior activities center.

Birthday Bash: We are celebrating September and October birthdays at Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the senior activities center.

Purse Auction: Stop in for hot deals and enjoy cool sales of purses, jewelry, and scarves at our annual purse auction. Talk to Cookie about donating items for this auction. Otherwise, the Purse Auction is Friday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

AARP Refresher Course: On Tuesday, Oct. 23 at The Grange, AARP will be providing a refresher course beginning at 9 a.m.. Pre-registration is a must, by calling 937-456-4947. Cost is $15 for AARP members, and $20 for non-AARP members.

Craft Bazaar: Our annual Craft Bazaar is Nov. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. We are looking for vendors! Call Stacey at 937-456-4947 for further details.

Medicare 101: Mary Leep-Pichert, OSHIIP Liaison will be at the senior activities center on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. Mary specializes in helping navigate all of their coverage options. Get your Medicare questions answered.

Carfit: This is a free, interactive and educational program designed to improve older driver safety. Trained volunteers provide information to ensure the safest “fit” for older drivers and their vehicles. Thursday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the senior activities center. For details and to schedule your appointment, call 937-456-4947.

Tech Support: Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., Eaton Computer will be here teaching “uses for your IPhone.” Free class. October’s class will be “uses for your Android.”

Sumner County, Tennessee: Fun, food, and music, down home on the farm in Sumner County, Tennessee. Join us for this 4-day, 3-night trip Sept. 24-27, 2019.

Air Force Museum: The museum dates its origins back to 1923 when it opened to the public in an aircraft hangar at the edge of McCook Field near downtown Dayton. When McCook Field closed in 1927, the museum moved to the new Wright Field, and in 1935, it moved again to a new building constructed by the WPA. Find out much more when you join us for this trip on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.