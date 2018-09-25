Gratis preparing for Fire Prevention Week

GRATIS — Today’s home fires burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, residents may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds.

Knowing how to use that time wisely takes planning and practice.

The Gratis Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere™,” which works to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.

NFPA statistics show that the number of U.S. home fires has been steadily declining over the past few decades. However, the death rate per 1000 home fires that are reported to fire departments was 10 percent higher in 2016 than in 1980.

“These numbers show that while we’ve made significant progress in teaching people how to prevent fires from happening, there’s still much more work to do in terms of educating the public about how to protect themselves in the event of one,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice pres ident of Outreach and Advocacy. “This is particularly critical given the increased speed at which today’s home fires grow and spread.”

Carli also notes that although people feel safest in their home, it is also the place people are at greatest risk to fire, with four out of five U.S. fire deaths occurring at home. That over-confidence contributes to a complacency toward home escape planning and practice.

“Working in the fire service for many years, we know that people often make choices in fire situations that jeopardize their safety or even cost them their lives,” said Jeff King, chief of the Gratis Fire Department. “We need to do a better job of teaching people about the potentially life-saving difference escape planning and practice can make and motivating them to action.”

Chief King says this year’s “Look. Listen. Learn.” campaign highlights three steps p eople can take to help quickly and safely escape a fire:

•Look for places fire could start.

•Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm.

•Learn two ways out of every room.

While NFPA and the Gratis Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these fire safety messages apply to virtually anywhere.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Chief King. “ No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

The Gratis Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn.,” including several interactive activities with Fire and EMS members including a smoke house, free food and drinks as well as visits from Premier Health Partners Careflight Helicopter and Dayton Children’s Hospital. The open house will take place on Monday, Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.