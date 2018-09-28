Eaton native honored as “hometown hero”

BLUE ASH — Evan Terry is a military veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a combat medic for the U.S. Army. He is also a student in the nursing program at the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College, working toward a career dedicated to helping others.

While Terry would deny it, the Eaton, native has earned the right to be called a hero and the Cincinnati Reds recently made it official. Terry was honored for his service and sacrifices as a “Hometown Hero” during the Reds game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 12.

During the ‘Hometown Hero’ celebration, the honoree walked on the roof of the Reds dugout while the announcer read a brief biography highlighting his service.

“I honestly couldn’t even hear the announcer over the roar of the crowd; they were cheering as they gave me a standing ovation,” Terry said. “On my way back to my seat at least 50 people shook my hand and thanked me for my service. It was a very humbling experience.”

Josh Monson, the student veteran affairs coordinator at UC Blue Ash, nominated Terry for the honor. He says it was a nice surprise when he found out he had been selected. Terry credits Monson with giving him a lot of help in making a smooth transition to college after retiring from the Army in 2016.

“I am very thankful to the Cincinnati Reds for recognizing service members, veterans and first responders,” Terry said. “UC Blue Ash has also gone above and beyond in supporting me as a veteran, and I am equally grateful to them.”

As for the next steps in his professional career, Terry plans to graduate from UC Blue Ash this spring and begin working as a registered nurse, while continuing to pursue his Bachelor’s in the Science of Nursing (BSN) degree through UC’s College of Nursing.

