News briefs

Eaton BOE meeting change

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education has changed its regular montly meeting in October from Monday, Oct. 1 to Thursday, Oct. 4. The meeting will be held at Hollingsworth-East Elementary beginning at 6 p.m.

TVCLSD financial statement available

The fiscal year 2016 and 2017 Audit Report and fiscal year 2018 General Purpose External Financial Statements in a Modified Cash Basis for the Twin Valley Community Local School District are complete and on file in the TVCLSD Treasurer’s Office. Both are available for review upon request. The Treasurer’s Office is located in the Twin Valley Community Local School District’s Office, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria, OH 45381.

Scarecrow Scamper

The West Alexandria Oktoberfest Scarecrow Scamper 5K/10K Race will be Saturday Oct. 13, at 8:30 a.m. at Peace Park in West Alexandria. 5K Pre-registration with a shirt is $20, same day registration is $25. 10K pre-registration with a shirt is $25, same day registration is $30. Shirt orders due by Oct. 5. Overall winners and male/female age groups receive 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards. Pre-race check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 13. Mail registration with check payable to: TVS CBI, c/o Robin Judd, Twin Valley South HS, 100 Education Dr., West Alexandria, OH 45381. Online registration at www.cantstoprunningco.com/local-races. All proceeds benefit the students enrolled in the Career Based Intervention Program at Twin Valley South. For more information, contact Judd, 937-839-4693, ext 310.

State of the Nation Breakfast

Preble County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first State of the Nation Breakfast Event on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 7:30-9 a.m., featuring U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson. Congressman Warren Davidson will share his presentation on the State of the Nation, as those who attend enjoy a breakfast buffet from Charlotte’s Catering. The event will be held at L&M Products, 1407 N. Barron St., Eaton. Admission/breakfast is free for Preble County Chamber members, $10 for non-members. Register online at www.preblecountyohio.com, or call 937-456-4949 to RSVP.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives has written another book in celebration of the village’s bicentennial titled “Restaurants, Hotels, Taverns and Boarding Houses of Camden, Ohio 1818- 2018.” The book is now available for purchase for $20. It may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room, 56 W. Central Avenue, the Camden Village Office, 56 W. Central Avenue, or the Camden Library at 104 S. Main Street. All proceeds go to the Camden Archives.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The remaining 2018 meeting dates are Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.