Leadership Preble County applications due Oct. 12

EATON – The third round of Leadership Preble County is set to kick off on Thursday, Oct. 25, and the deadline for submitting applications is nearing.

Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 12.

Are you a driven individual eager to become more familiar and engaged in all facets of the community which affect living in Preble County? Are you a member of an agency or board of directors and looking for an opportunity for individual growth and development of leadership skills? Are you an employer looking to expand the community networking and knowledge of your next up-and-coming leader?

Leadership Preble County provides all this and more.

Now a signature program of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Preble County begins later this fall, with an orientation and an overnight retreat, and continues through June with 10-12 half-day or full-day sessions, culminating with a graduation event in June.

Applications and additional information can be found at http://www.preblecountyohio.com/leadershippreble-county.

Leadership sessions are conducted by leaders in their fields who cover topics related to the specific day’s theme. Sessions include Preble County history and heritage; agriculture; business, workforce and the economy; health and human services; local government; board training, a tour of the Ohio Statehouse; public safety and the justice system; infrastructure; educational system; quality of life in Preble County and health and wellness.

Current investors/sponsors of Leadership Preble County include Kettering Health Network/Grandview, Preble County Development Partnership and Timken Steel. The newest investor in the program, in support of the upcoming Junior Leadership Preble County sessions, is Indiana University East. Additional investors are always being sought.

For information on sponsoring or participating, contact Collins at 937-456-4949 or via email, leslie.collins@preblecountyohio.com.