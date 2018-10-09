Senior edition

EATON — Get answers to your Medicare questions on Thursday, October 11 at 2 p.m. during a Medicare 101 session. OSHIIP Liaison Mary Leep-Prichert, who specializes in helping navigate all of their coverage options, will present this educational event.

Art Lab: This month’s art lab is a painted pottery. Join us in this fun, creative art lab on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $8-24, pre-registration a must, 937-456-4947.

Craft Bazaar: Sign up to be a vender and/or come in and shop! Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Decade’s Diner will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reserve your vendor spot today, 937-456-4947.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop: Learn to better self-manage your health. Topics will include, strategies to deal with stress, fatigue, pain, weight management, and depression. Using physical activity to maintain and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Appropriate use of medications, and communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. This class is a 6 week long class beginning Oct. 16. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Space is limited, call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947. There is no charge to attend this workshop.

Purse Auction: Stop in for hot deals and enjoy cool sales of purses, jewelry, and scarves at our annual purse auction. Talk to Cookie about donating items for this auction. Otherwise, the Purse Auction is Friday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.

AARP Refresher Course: On Tuesday, Oct. 23, at The Grange, AARP will be providing a refresher course beginning at 9:00. Pre-registration a must, by calling 937-456-4947. Cost is $15 for AARP Members, and $20 for Non AARP Members

Historic Presentation: Woodland is the final resting place of many of the nation’s most well-known inventors and innovators. Enjoy a presentation through time as you discover the timeless beauty and fascinating history of Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m., refreshements available.

Trick or Treat & Halloween Party: Visit us on Wednesday, Oct. 31, between 10 a.m.-noon to trick or treat with us.

Angel Dresses: Volunteer needed to help with angel dresses. If you would like to help with the process (sewing, cutting, ironing), we are having a work day on Friday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the senior activities center. Call 937-456-4947 to sign up!

Life Topics: Stop in and listen to another great talk on Ghosts and Hauntings by Bella Care Hospice. This Life Topic is Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the senior activities center.

Birthday Bash: We are celebrating September and October birthdays on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the senior activities center.

The King and I at The Schuster Theatre: Anna and the King have a clash of personalities as she works to teach the royal family about the English language, customs, etiquette, and rushes to prepare a party for a group of European diplomats who must change their opinions about the King. Join us on Saturday, Feb. 16, call today to reserve your spot.

Sumner County, Tennessee: Fun, Food, and Music, down home on the farm in Sumner County, Tennessee. Join us for this 4-day, 3-night trip Sept. 24-27, 2019.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.