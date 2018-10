District library activity calender released

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Weekly Teen Programs

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• Oct. 16: Fuse Beads

• Oct. 23: Supernatural

Monthly Teen Book Club (grades 6-12)

Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: 10 spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! The Teen Book Club novel for September will be Midnight at the Electric by Jodi Lynn Anderson.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4:00 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Beary Fun Storytime

Join us each Wednesday at the West Alexandria Branch at 1 p.m. for our “bear”y fun storytime. We will read books, make crafts, do fun activities and have snacks. Bring along your “bear”y good friend to listen to the stories with us (through Nov. 7.)

Kids/Family Programs

Eaton Branch Fall Storytime

Now at the Eaton Branch: Fall Storytime registration has started. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

• Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

• Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

• After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The fall session will run from Oct 3rd to Nov. 8th. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch or check the event calendar to see what programs are being offered.

Tween-tivities: Felt Friends (ages 8-12)

Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Elkton Library and October 31 at 4:00 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library: Hand-sew a small plush toy. Registration required. Call or stop into your library branch to register.

Craft Time

During the month of October, stop in to the New Paris Branch Library each Monday at 5:00 p.m. to enjoy a story and a craft!

• Oct. 15: Fall tree crafts

• Oct. 22: Sponge bat art

After School Fun

Come to the Camden Branch Library on October 16 at 5:30 p.m. for a craft and fun activity.

Teens (grades 6-12)

• Oct. 31: Black & White Halloween

Harry Potter Alliance

Oct. 11 & 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Preble County Potterwatch is a brand new group, dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on Instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen LGBT Advisory Group

Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for a brainstorming session on the new LGBTQ+ teen group! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12, who are interested in being a part of the new group. We’ll continue to build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more. Let your voice be heard on the future of inclusive programming in Preble County! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Teen Animation Club

Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch and October 31 at 5:00 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: Enjoy an anime program with Japanese and Korean style snacks! Registration required; please stop in at your branch to sign up.

Teen Book Club

Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: October’s Teen Book Club selection is The Bargaining by Carly Anne West. Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Getting To Know Your iPad

Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: We will start at the very beginning: turning your iPad on and off, identifying what’s on your screen, typing and tapping, WiFi, and the app store. Please bring your device to this class; all iPad models are welcome. Also, bring any questions or concerns you may have. Visit the Eaton Library or call 937-456-5562 to sign up.

Memo Board

Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Make your own memo board. Get organized for the holidays!!

Ghost in a Jar

Oct. 25 at 4:00 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: Trap a ghost in a mason jar with this spooky-cute craft!

Branch-Specific Events

Book Sale – New Paris Library, Oct. 9-10 & Oct. 12-13 from 2-8 p.m.

Book Sale – West Alexandria Library (Oktoberfest) Oct. 13-14 at 10 a.m. – Come early and often to the West Alexandria Branch Friends of the Library book sale at Peace Park during the annual Oktoberfest. We have a wide selection of books for all ages, magazines, DVDs, audiobooks, CDs and even some puzzles. The sale will be both Saturday and Sunday of the event. All sales are through donation only so everyone can come and fill up bags of books to stock up for winter reading. All funds raised support the West Alexandria Friends of the Library who help support the West Alexandria Branch with programs and other needs.