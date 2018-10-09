PCAA offering ‘crash courses’

EATON — Preble County Art Association has announced a series of workshops designed to introduce a new medium or deepen existing skills. These are one-time, intensive skill building workshops taught by experts in their field.

The Fall 2018 season holds several different crash courses. Participants can choose from soft pastel, machine sewing, ceramics, and water color. Each workshop is two hours and costs $30 for a member and $40 for a non member. Students will come away with new skills as well as a completed piece of art.

Machine Sewing Crash Course

Deb Crumbaker will teach this workshop on Saturday, Oct 13, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $30 members, $40 for non-members. This one-day workshop is perfect for getting acquainted with a sewing machine. Whether you’re new to sewing or need to refresh your skills, this workshop will familiarize participants with threading, stitching and more all while creating a quilted coaster for your favorite beverage. Participants are free to bring their own machine. Crumbaker is Preble County native and master quilter. Her attention to color and intricate patterns make her pieces truly unique.

Ceramic Wheel Crash Course

Kelsey Daugherty will teach this course on Saturday, Oct 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $30 members, $40 for non-members. This one-day workshop is a perfect intro into throwing clay on the wheel. The instructor will teach participants wedging, centering, and some of the basics of this fun clay technique. Daugherty is a fantastic ceramic artist whose unique style often skillfully combines mediums. Her award-winning work is widely shown and collected.

Water Color Crash Course

Robert Coveney will teach this course on Saturday, Nov 9, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $30 members, $40 for non-members. Get to know the ins and outs of watercolor paintings. This workshop will teach participants water color techniques like brushwork and color mixing. This class is perfect for beginners as well as those who have more experience. All materials included.

Instructor, Robert Coveney is an award-winning painter. His training in the techniques of the old masters have influenced his skillful use of paint. Robert’s paintings have been included in numerous exhibits and collections.

Visit www.preblearts.org for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton, Ohio. Fall hours are: Tuesday-Friday 1pm-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.