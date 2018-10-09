Eaton promotes rail safety

EATON — There are sixteen railroad crossings in the City of Eaton, meaning citizens are crossing railroad tracks on a daily basis. To keep the public safe, the Eaton Police Division took part in Operation Clear Track on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Rail Safety Week was held from Sept. 23-39 across the U.S. and Canada. The second annual “Operation Clear Track” was held by Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver this past September, hoping to call attention to train safety laws along the railroad tracks within communities.

Throughout the day, Eaton Police officers observed railroad crossings at North Barron Street and East Main Street. They distributed information cards, educating the public on proper railroad safety. They even issued two violations during the event.

“We used this event as an opportunity to inform the public on railroad safety,” EPD Chief Steve Hurd said. “The safety of our citizens is always our primary concern. Please be cognizant, obey railroad crossing signs, and use good judgment while crossing railroad tracks in a vehicle, on a bicycle, or even on foot.”

The following tips were included on the informational cards:

•Never walk, run, play or take pictures on the railroad right-of-way.

•Never attempt to outrun an approaching train.

•If you’re standing on the train tracks, you may not hear or feel an oncoming train in time to get away safely.

•Only cross the tracks at designated public crossings.

•Never drive or walk around lowered grade crossing gates.

•Never stop your vehicle on a grade crossing waiting for traffic to move.

•Never begin to drive across the tracks unless you can get all the way across.

•Always call the Emergency Notification System (ENS) number 24 hours a day to report problems or obstructions at the crossing.

•Always remember a train can take a mile or more to stop.

•Always know that the average train is three feet wider than the track on each side.

•Always slow down and stop your vehicle prior to train tracks when lights begin to flash.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

