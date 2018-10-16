West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Karen Flowers Eby, Tina Wagers, Kaelee Rivers, Heather Guehring, Jackson Walker, Carolyn MacFadyen, Brittany Denny, Willy Dawson, Claire Wharton, Dianna Beneke, Cheryl Samson, Adara Suggs, Chelsea Byrd, Joel DeVilbiss, Priscilla Newman, Charlie Voge, Kaylee Dennison, Skyler Dougherty, Judy Corn, in memory of Nina Habekost Unger

Anniversaries this week: Bob and Carol Keener, Tom and Kristin Ehler, Tim and Darlene Bassler, Neil and Erika Wick, Mic and Melissa Johnson, Chris and Tonya Woods, Fred and Becky Singer, Steve and Darlene Milliken

Trick or Treat Beggar’s Night

Beggar’s Night will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Come join the Annual Costume Parade starting at LCNB Bank on E. Dayton Street at 5:15 p.m. The Kiwanis Costume Contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot across from the library, and trick or treating will be from 6-7:30 p.m. in the village.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday through the end of November. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday withearly bird games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

The next Fish Fry is Saturday, Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. including a 50/50 raffle, at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Rock the Jukebox, Friday, Oct. 19 from 7-11:45 p.m.

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and it’s Ladies Night.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria food bank served 46 families during September. This includes 18 seniors, 93 adults (under age 60), 49 children, and totals 160 individuals. Needs are: Mac and cheese, spaghetti and sauce, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, blankets, sheets, and gently used coats. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

Church of the Brethren

There will be no free community dinner in November due to the Annual Turkey Supper on Nov. 10. We will have the next free community meal on Dec. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Annual Turkey Supper: The West Alex Church of the Brethren Annual Turkey Supper will be on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-7 p.m. Eat in or dine out. Adults $8, children 4-12 $4, and children 3 and under free. Pre-sale tickets available, or purchase at the door, at the Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids, formerly Jr. Lutherans, meets every Wednesday with a meal at 6 p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children, three years of age through sixth grade, are welcome to register and attend. Contact Wanda DeVilbiss for more information, at 937-361-6865.

There will be a Youth Zombie-Lock-in on Oct. 26-27 at the church. Call the office, at 839-4210 for more details.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday at 10 a.m. upstairs.

Middle School Bible Study meets Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m., meeting next on Oct. 20.

Our mission for October is the Community Action Partnership.

We are accepting your unwanted coupons for troops overseas. Commissaries will accept coupons up to two months expired.

Grace Brethren Church

A Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser will be held on Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Meal includes spaghetti, bread and salad for $3, with drinks, desserts and carry-out available, at 3110 U.S. 35 East.

Youth for Christ

Youth For Christ, for children in grades 6-12, meets every Wednesday from 6:45- 8:30 p.m. for snacks, games and devotions. Churches in West Alex sponsor YFC and rotate to have the meeting at the respective churches each Wednesday of the month, as follows: the first Wednesday is at First Baptist on Ivy Lane, the second Wed. is at Church of the Brethren on Oak Street, the third Wed. is at Community Christian on Dorsey Acres Road, and the fourth Wed. is at Salem Lutheran on E. Dayton Street. If there is a fifth Wednesday the location will be announced.