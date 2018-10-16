Black Walnut Festival this weekend

CAMDEN — This weekend — Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20 and 21 — marks the 31st anniversary of Camden’s Black Walnut Festival.

The festival, which began as the “Home Town Holiday,” became the the Black Walnut Festival in 1987, and the rest is history.

The festival is always well-attended with thousands of visitors coming from all around the state to enjoy homemade crafts, food, interesting exhibits, and a wide variety of entertainment.

This year’s festival again has lots to offer.

In addition to the parade, crafts, food and live musical entertainment, there will be a chainsaw demonstration and art, baking contest, a petting zoo and more.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, the festival opens at 9 a.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Crowning of the Black Walnut Princess will follow the parade in the gazebo.

There will be craft booths, bake sales, food vendors, and entertainment all day long. There will be a car and cycle show, with a rain date if needed on Sunday. Chain saw art is Dayle Lewis and Valley Exotics Petting Zoo will also be present.

The festival will close at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, the festival opens at 9 a.m. There will be craft booths, bake sales, food vendors, and entertainment all day long. Chain saw art and Valley Exotics Petting Zoo will also again be present.

At 2 p.m. the baked goods contest and auction will be held at the Firehouse. A kiddie tractor pull will also be held at 2 p.m.

At 5 p.m. the 50/50 raffle drawing and mystery basket drawing will be held. Half of the 50/50 raffle’s proceeds will be donated to Hurrican Michael recovery efforts, according to organizers.

For more about the Black Walnut Festival, find it on Facebook @Camden Black Walnut Festival.

The Black Walnut Festival Committee and chair Andrew Groh offers a special thanks to the members of the planning committee and chairpersons, and thanks to Camden Somers Township Fire and Rescue, Camden Hardware, Camden Police Department, Camden Village Pharmacy, Dayle Lewis Chain Saw Demonstration, Tobias Electrical Company, On Stage Sound and Lighting, Preble Shawnee Schools, the Village of Camden, Wolf Awning & Tent Company and Preble Shawnee students. Groh also sends a special thanks to Amanda Groh, Cathy Blevins, Kelda Bittinger, Ashley Kuykendoll, Keith and Esther George and Kim Dean, Tammy and Ronald Cupp, Cody and Elaina Truster.

“I appreciate all the hard work that has been put toward the festival,” Groh said in the annual program.

The Camden Bicentennial Committee will also present Camden Haunted Tours on Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20, at 7 and 8:30 p.m. each evening. The tours will take participants through Camden and will feature true stories of Camden’s local legends, haunted history, ghost sightings and strange happenings. In case of rain, the event will be held inside Town Hall.

Following each tour, members of the Southern Ohio Supernatural (SOS), a paranormal investigative organization, will provide an informational session on ghost hunting inside the newly-renovated Camden Town Hall for participants.

The cost is $20 per person. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Information about the tours and registration can be found at www.facebook.com/CamdenOHBicentennial2018. To reserve a seat, email CamdenBicentennial@gmail.com.

One special treat at Camden's Black Walnut Festival each year is the Camden Family Lions Club's homemade black walnut ice cream.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

