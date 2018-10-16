EATON — Been married five decades or longer? Couples who have been are invited to this year’s Golden Anniversary Celebration planned for Tuesday, Oct. 23.

From 1-3 p.m., longtime lovebirds from around the area are welcome to attend the party located at The Grange, 501 Nation Avenue in Eaton.

This is The Register-Herald’s 28th year hosting this much-anticipated event, in conjunction with the Preble County Council on Aging. Couples are treated to refreshments and play bingo games for door prizes. The fun and fellowship is one looked forward to all year.

If an individual has lost their loved one recently, but had celebrated 50-plus years of marriage, we extend our heartfelt condolences, and sympathy. Friends who have lost their partners are invited to attend the Golden Anniversary celebration and share in the memories as well.

RSVPs are requested but not required — call 937-456-5553 and speak with any R-H staff member, or mail in the form located in The Register-Herald. RSVPS can also be emailed to emowen@aimmediamidwest.com. Please include the couple’s names and years married.

Any business or agency wishing to be a sponsor or have a booth should contact Betsy Kemp at 937-683-4059. Anyone wishing to donate a door prize can call Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or email emowen@aimmediamidwest.com.

Last year, over 30 couples joined in the festivities, and William and Nellie Fudge of Eaton were again regaled as the longest-wed couple, having reached 73 years.

Who’ll win the prize this year?

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

