Hiring event, Better Life BBQ this Friday

EATON — A combined community event set for this Friday, Oct. 19, will provide not only the public a chance to apply for employment with several area companies, but also an opportunity for free lunch and information from area support services.

The Hiring Event and Better Life BBQ will be held at the Residences at Eagles Point, 307 N. Cherry Street in Eaton, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Hiring Event is being hosted from 11 a.m.-2, by the Preble County Development Partnership, CareSource Life Services, Preble County Chamber of Commerce, and Preble County Ohio Means Jobs.

Attendees are urged to bring copies of their resumes. On-site interviews and screenings may be available for some positions.

Possible employment opportunities include: Bullen Ultrasonics Inc., Lewisburg Container, Meijer Distribution, Payless ShoeServices Distribution, Reid Health, Techmentals Inc. and more.

The Better Life BBQ, the second such event this year, will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership (SAPP) is hosting this free event to provide encouragement, support, and education to community members in recovery and their loved ones.

There will be free food, job opportunities, resource information tables, and an overall sense of community, according to organizers.

By Kelsey Kimbler

