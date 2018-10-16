Voters to decide on issues, candidates on Nov. 6

PREBLE COUNTY — Voters in the county will have several state and local issues and candidates to decide upon come the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election.

Among the issues facing all local voters is Ohio Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment to reduce the penalties of obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs, and a proposed replacement tax levy (0.3 mil) for the purpose of health programs of the Preble County General Health District.

Voters in the City of Eaton will see a proposed tax levy renewal (0.8 mil) for cemetery maintenance and operation, while some voters in Camden will also see a local liquor option, allowing sales between 10 a.m. and midnight on Sunday, at the Camden VFW.

In the Village of Eldorado, officials are seeking a renewal of a 3.04 mil tax levy for current expenses, while voters in Lewisburg are being asked to support an additional 2.25 mills for police department operations. Harrison Township voters will see a proposed renewal of a 0.25 mil tax levy for cemetery operations.

The Village of New Paris is seeking an additional 2 mills for police protection, while the Village of Verona seeks to renew a 1 mil tax levy for fire protection.

The only school district on the ballot this November is Twin Valley Community Local Schools. Officials there are seeking a renewal of the district’s .75 percent income tax.

The Village of West Alexandria is seeking renewal of a 1.6 mil tax levy for current operating expenses.

Candidates seeking voter support include:

For governor and lieutenant governor: Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton, Democratic; Mike DeWine and John Husted, Republican; Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett R. Joseph, Green and Travis M. Irvine and J. Todd Grayson, Libertarian.

For state auditor: Robert C. Coogan, Libertarian; Keith Faber, Republican and Zack Space, Democratic.

For secretary of state: Kathleen Clyde, Democratic; Frank LaRose, Republican and Dustin R. Nanna, Libertarian.

For treasurer of state: Rob Richardson, Democratic and Robert Sprague, Republican.

For U.S. Senator: Sherrod Brown, Democratic and Jim Renacci, Republican.

For 8th District Congressional Representative: Warren Davidson, Republican and Vanessa Enoch, Democratic.

For 5th District State Senator: Paul Bradley, Democratic; Stephen A. Huffman, Republican.

For 43rd District State Representative: Dan Foley, Democratic; J. Todd Smith, Republican.

For Preble County Commissioner: Rodney Creech, Republican and Eric White, Libertarian.

For Preble County Auditor: Lavon Wright, Republican.

For 3rd District Member, State Board of Education: Matthew D. McGowan, Charlotte McGuire and Dawn E. Wojcik.

For Justice of the Supreme Court: Craig Baldwin and Michael P. Donnelly.

For Justice of the Supreme Court: Mary DeGenaro and Melody Stewart.

For 12 District Court of Appeals: Stephen E. Powell.

For Preble County Common Pleas Court: Stephen R. Bruns.

(Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include Republican candidate for state senator, Stephen Huffman, and 43rd District state representative candidates, Democrat Dan Foley and Republican J. Todd Smith, who were inadvertently omitted from the original article which appeared in the Saturday, Oct. 13, edition.)

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

