Pumpkin glow, ghost tours planned by historical society

EATON — The first Preble County Historical Society Pumpkin Glow will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27, at the center located at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton. Stroll through lighted pumpkins glowing across rows of limestone seating, enjoy a cup of mulled apple cider and a tasty pumpkin or apple cider donut from Today’s Harvest. The event is free, and will be held during the society’s ghost tours. Visit the website at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.org for further details.

Everyone can register to participate in this event by creating and entering a fun, festive or scary pumpkin. Small pillar candles will be available on the premises. All entries must be registered by 5 p.m., Thursday Oct. 25, to be entered for judging and a prize for anyone placing 1st place in the following categories: Scariest Pumpkin, $50 gift card; Most Original Pumpkin, $50 gift card; Funniest, $50 gift card.

Also on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27, from 8-11 p.m. there will be ghosts tours at the PCHS. PCHS staff and volunteers will lead participants on a tour of history and mystery and hear the eerie happenings of the Sayler-Swartsel House.

Tours are at 8 p.m., 8:45, 9:30, 10:15 and 11 p.m. Participants should be ages 12 and up, $12 a person.

This tour will be in a completely darkened house, led by a guide by lantern light. Maximum is 10 people per tour group.

Reservations are made upon receiving payment.

Call 937-787-4256 for reservations.