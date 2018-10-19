NT FFA degrees presented

NEW PARIS — National Trail Miami Valley Career Technical Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter honored its Greenhand and Chapter Degree holders during a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Those who had earned their degrees were presented with a certificate and honored in front of their family, friends, and peers.

According to the National FFA Organization, FFA is structured into a degree program that rewards active FFA members for progress in all phases of leadership, skills and occupational development. The Discovery FFA Degree, the Greenhand FFA Degree and the Chapter FFA Degree are awarded at the chapter level.

State associations award top members with the State FFA Degree. The highest degree, the American FFA Degree, is conferred upon an elite group of members at the national level.

To be eligible to receive the Greenhand FFA Degree from the chapter, a member must meet the following minimum qualifications:

•Be enrolled in agricultural education and have satisfactory plans for a supervised agricultural experience program.

•Learn and explain the FFA Creed, motto, salute and FFA mission statement.

•Describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors.

•Demonstrate a knowledge of the FFA Code of Ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket.

•Demonstrate a knowledge of the history of the organization, the chapter constitution and bylaws and the chapter Program of Activities.

•Personally own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the Official FFA Student Handbook.

•Submit written application for the Greenhand FFA Degree.

The following National Trail MVCTC FFA students were recognized with Greenhand FFA Degrees: Tyler Alexander, Seth Allen, Barrett Allison, Shyanne Alvey, Emmalie Besecker, Lily Bowerman, Kiara Carrell, Thomas Carpenter, Makenzee Casteel, Isaiah Couch, Tanner Davis, Karlee Deaton, Gabriel Dunbar, Audrey Dunn, Nathaniel Flack, Benjamin Gabbard, Ashley Gardner, Khyler Grant, Alexis Harper, Noah Harrist, Alexis Helsley, Katelyn Hines, Katlyn Holloway, Kindra Holloway, Kalika Hoover, Wyatt House, Leah Norton, Lane Johnson, Elijah Jones, Martin Jones, Alison Kimball, Lane Koehl, Brianne Kosier, Blake Lawson, Michael Leal, Hannah Lee, Paige Lee, Zoey Lee, Jennie Mackie, Brayden Master, Trinity McKinley, Jonathon McLane, Gaberial McMillan, Evan Miller, Rylee Minner, Charlie Mitchell, Levi Moore, Madison Myers, Skylar Neathery, J’Da Jackson, Stephen Ogles, Jadelyn Osorio, Jalyn Penley, Jenna Petitt, Caleb Reynolds, Colby Richardson, Lillian Ryan, Bradon Shroyer, Carson Sievers, Emma Slade, Mykenzie Smith, Kailah Spence, Jaelynn Stanaford, Wes Taylor, Madison Tedder, Ryan Tirey, Blaiden Vance, Ashton Voiles, Quintin Wackler, Alaina Wallace, Jazlin Wallace, Skyler Ward, Abbigail Whitesell, and Allison Whitesell.

The Chapter FFA Degree is the highest honor a chapter can bestow upon their members. To be eligible to receive the Chapter FFA Degree from the chapter, a member must meet the following minimum qualifications:

•Must have received the Greenhand FFA Degree.

•Must have satisfactorily completed the equivalent of at least 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level, have in operation an approved supervised agricultural experience program and be enrolled in an agriculture course.

The following National Trail MVCTC FFA students were recognized with Chapter FFA Degrees: Makenzie Adkins, Brendon Baldwin, Lexi Benedict, Nathan Bottoms, Michelle Bratton, Haley Childers, Peyton Cole, Ethan Crabtree, Zoe Creager, Crystal Creech, Kenridge Dane, Dawson Daum, Kyndra Deardorff, Emma DeCan, Clayton Dunbar, Nevada Eubank, LillyJean Evans, Autumn Fudge, Jenna Garden, Jesse Norton, Zachary Grimes, Mika Hall, Ethan Hall, AJ Holloway, Zachary Horn, Kamron Hughes, Daytona Hunter, Jeffrey Irvin, Hayden Jones, Paige Kowarsch, Jessica Leal, Michael Lewis, Payton Mann, Wyatt McKee, Madison Miller, Destiny Moore, Kole Glander, Sara Norton, Kylan Osborn, Kacy Osswald, Harry Phillips, Stella Richardson, Zachary Sandlin, Victoria Sandlin, Rebeca Simpson, Dallas Smith, Joseph Springer, Justin Standifer, Clayton Stiner, Kassie Walter, Tyler Weathington, Douglas Webb, Devon Whitaker, Kaleb Zapfe, and Alyssa Zdobinski.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

