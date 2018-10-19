PCCOA volunteers sew angel dresses

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) held a work day on Friday, Oct. 12 which brought volunteers together to sew angel dresses.

“Angel dresses” are deconstructed wedding gowns made into gowns for babies who never come home from the hospital. The gowns are used for final photos and for burial services.

PCCOA advertised the work day in their newsletter and on Facebook. From there, volunteers reached out to join in.

Ten volunteers came out to help sew the dresses. Wedding gowns were donated by eight community members and numerous gowns were donated by Barb Cummins with Dance with Me Bridal & Occasion Wear.

Once the dresses are completes, they will be donated to organizations throughout the State of Ohio. Some of those organizations include The Angel Gown Program, Angel Gowns for Dignity, Serving Hands, and Little Angel Gowns.

These organizations are responsible for transporting the gowns to hospitals in need.

If there is an interest, additional work days will be planned after the first of the year. More information can be found at www.prebleseniorcenter.org.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/10/web1_Dresses1.jpg Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) held a work day on Friday, Oct. 12 which brought volunteers together to sew angel dresses. Angel dresses are deconstructed wedding gowns made into gowns for babies who never come home from the hospital. These gowns are used for final photos and for burial services. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/10/web1_Dresses2.jpg Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) held a work day on Friday, Oct. 12 which brought volunteers together to sew angel dresses. Angel dresses are deconstructed wedding gowns made into gowns for babies who never come home from the hospital. These gowns are used for final photos and for burial services. Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) held a work day on Friday, Oct. 12 which brought volunteers together to sew angel dresses. Angel dresses are deconstructed wedding gowns made into gowns for babies who never come home from the hospital. These gowns are used for final photos and for burial services. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/10/web1_Dresses3.jpg Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) held a work day on Friday, Oct. 12 which brought volunteers together to sew angel dresses. Angel dresses are deconstructed wedding gowns made into gowns for babies who never come home from the hospital. These gowns are used for final photos and for burial services.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH