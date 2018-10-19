PC agencies come together for COPE

EATON — Preble County Job & Family Services, Preble County United Way, and the Preble Co. Mental Health & Recovery Board are excited to bring COPE (The Cost of Poverty Experience) to Preble County on Friday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Eaton First Church of God (601 E. Lexington Rd, in Eaton).

The public is invited to participate in this experience. It is a free event where the goal is to help bring awareness to and educate community members. Their hope is that the community will be able to more effectively work with low-income families as they understand the complexities of poverty, paving the wayto address the issues more comprehensively.

To register as a participant visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cope-participant-registration-preble-county-mhdas-tickets-49412037735. Then click on the green “tickets” button.

Participants sought